Liberia: Ngafuan Supports VP Boakai's Presidential Bid

Former Foreign Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has endorsed the 2017 presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, saying the Vice President has demonstrated a consuming passion and heart for Liberia.

He also referred to Vice President Boakai as the presidential candidate who has the capacity and willingness to take good advice that advances the national interest and promotes development, unity, reconciliation, and peace of the country.

"Our interactions and close assessment of Vice President Boakai has also left us with the impression that he possesses the good sense to continue and consolidate on the positives of the past twelve years and also the courage and strength to effect changes and reforms where and when necessary," Ngafuan noted.

He made the declarations during his official endorsement of the presidential bid of VP Boakai in the October 10 presidential and general elections.

The program organized by the "Friends of Ngafuan" was held Wednesday in the theatre of the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor.

"Over this protracted period of deep conversations and assessment, we are left with the solid impression and conclusion that Vice President Boakai deeply shares our vision to bring honest and transformative leadership to our dear country," he noted.

Ngafuan promised not to contest any of the seats but will unflinchingly support VP Boakai, adding that if all other Liberians will render similar support, the October 10 polls will be for just one round.

In brief remarks, the Chairman of the Unity Party, Wilmot Paye said "unlike those who catch rat and make the loudest noise, Unity Party has caught a very big fish with a very big constituency."