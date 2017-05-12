West Africa: Speaker Lo Applauds Ecowas Leaders for Anti-Terrorism Campaign

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, Moussa Cisse Lo, has applauded the concerted efforts of ECOWAS leaders for the success recorded in the anti-terrorism campaign thus far.

"Indeed, the concerted efforts of our leaders, both at the national and regional levels, in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, have led to significant reduction of terrorist attacks that sow desolation and cause our populations to mourn on a daily basis," the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament stated.

Speaker Lo made the commendation in remarks at the opening of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday, May 10.

The ECOWAS Parliament is a 115-member body which sits in session three times a year with two ordinary sessions in May and September.

There may, however, be an extraordinary session at any time in the course of the year to discuss any urgent and specific agenda.

Liberia has five representatives to the regional parliamentarian body.

They are Senators Prince Y. Johnson and George M. Weah of Nimba and Montserrado Counties respectively and Representatives Jefferson Karmoh, Edwin M. Snowe and Fata H. Siryon of Sinoe, Montserrado and Bomi Counties.