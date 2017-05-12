11 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

West Africa: Speaker Lo Applauds Ecowas Leaders for Anti-Terrorism Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, Moussa Cisse Lo, has applauded the concerted efforts of ECOWAS leaders for the success recorded in the anti-terrorism campaign thus far.

"Indeed, the concerted efforts of our leaders, both at the national and regional levels, in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, have led to significant reduction of terrorist attacks that sow desolation and cause our populations to mourn on a daily basis," the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament stated.

Speaker Lo made the commendation in remarks at the opening of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday, May 10.

The ECOWAS Parliament is a 115-member body which sits in session three times a year with two ordinary sessions in May and September.

There may, however, be an extraordinary session at any time in the course of the year to discuss any urgent and specific agenda.

Liberia has five representatives to the regional parliamentarian body.

They are Senators Prince Y. Johnson and George M. Weah of Nimba and Montserrado Counties respectively and Representatives Jefferson Karmoh, Edwin M. Snowe and Fata H. Siryon of Sinoe, Montserrado and Bomi Counties.

West Africa

Senator Collapses At Program to Endorse Vice President

Unity Party chairman emeritus Cllr. Varney Sherman, who is facing trial here along with other officials on multiple… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.