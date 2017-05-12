11 May 2017

Liberia: Body of Corporal Ousmane Flown to Voinjama

The remains of the late Corporal Sheriff Ansumana Ousmane, who died in Mali as a result of a rebel attack on UN Forces, has been flown to Voinjama, Lofa County for funeral rites.

The body arrived on a United Nations flight at the James Spriggs Payne Airfield in Sinkor at about 12:00 noon on Thursday.

A Ministry of Defense release issued here Thursday said immediately upon arrival, the UN Flag was removed from the casket and replaced with the Liberian flag, followed bya brief military ceremony.

The release said following the military ceremony, the body of the late

Ousmane was taken to the Voinjama Central Mosque, Voinjama City, Lofa County, for Islamic burial rites.

Thereafter, the remains of Corporal Ousmane will be laid to rest at the Voinjama Islamic Cemetery in Voinjama City.

The late Ousmane was a 2008 graduate of the James Doe Young Assemblies of God High School in Clara Town, Monrovia.

He was enlisted into the Armed Forces of Liberia on March 8, 2008 and completed his Initial Entry Training (IET) on April 26, 2008.

Beginning April 20- May 23, 2008, he completed his Advanced Individual Training (AIT).

He also received training in the following Military Occupation Specialties: November 21, 2013, US Air Force Certificate of Training-Networking, Operating System Server Function, Cabling, Wireless Connectivity and PC Maintenance; October 11- November 3, 2010, Certificate Basic Radio Operators Course, Nigeria Signals 11 United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL); July 9, 2009-Certificate

Signal Support Systems Specialist Basic Course.

The late Corporal Ousmane, on January 31, 2014, received the Soldier of The Month Award, HHC, BDE, of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

While on peacekeeping mission duty in Mali with the MINUSMA, Corporal Ousmane died on May 3, 2017 as a result of multiple mortar shell attacks by Malian rebels on a UN Peacekeepers' base in Sector West, Timbuktu.

"The Nation, the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia mourn the demise of Corporal Ansumana Ousmane Sheriff. He was a citizen-soldier, a patriot, a soldier that always put the mission first, a soldier dedicated to duty, a soldier that exemplified the warrior ethos," the release said.

