11 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Puts Elections Bill At U.S.$45 Million

By Robert Dixon

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says It will need US$45 million to conduct the October 2017 Presidential and General Elections.

According to NEC Chief Executive Officer, C.A. Lamin Lighe, the amount will be used for logistics, voter education, ballot printing and other key electoral activities.

He was speaking Thursday at a Roundtable Discussion Organized by the European Union (EU) on their Financed Projects with the media held at the National Authorizing Office on the grounds of the Executive Mansion on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

According to Lighe, a large portion of the amount will be provided by the Government of Liberia, while the EU, Sweden, International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES) and other donors have expressed commitment to contribute to the electoral process.

Mr. Lighe indicated that already the Government of Liberia has provided US$14 million against the US$45 million for the conduct of the October 2017 polls.

He used the occasion to call on stakeholders, including the National Legislature to take actions to enhance the timely holding of the election.

