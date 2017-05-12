Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Says Funding Arranged for River Cess, Sinoe Road

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has reaffirmed government's commitment in paving the road from Buchanan to River Cess County and from River Cess to Greenville, Sinoe County.

She assured the citizens that work will begin on the road during the next dry season because all financial arrangements have been made for active road work.

President was speaking in Cestos City, River Cess County in continuation of her County Tour.

The visit took her to Yarpah Town, Neesuin, Gorzohn, Siahn, Charlie, and Wayzohn Towns, holding Town Hall Meetings and dedicating development projects, including the Cestos City Guest House, and the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Town Hall, among others.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf on arrival Tuesday received the traditional welcome from chiefs and elders who were joined by the County Legislative Caucus, local officials led by Superintendent Matthew Daniels, women, youth, students, and partisans of the ruling Unity Party.

President Sirleaf said she was happy to be back in River Cess County to mainly thank the people for standing by her government during the past 11 years and for electing her twice to the Presidency as well as for contributing to the peace the country now enjoys.

"What really happened in River Cess has touched me because River Cess County as one of the least developed counties and is lagging behind," she said, noting that what the people of River Cess have done sends a strong message that they are committed to peace.

She said the level of development achieved means the county is making steady progress.

The Liberian leader commended the citizens for their strong aspiration for peace manifested by their strong commitment to development and unity; whether through agricultural activities business or their engagement with government for the past 11 years.

She called on all citizens of River Cess County at home and abroad to return home and contribute toward the growth and development of their county and people.

"All the schools are jam-packed; the schools need annexes to accommodate more young Liberian children who are eager to learn as well as more professional teachers," she stressed.

She recalled that the celebration of July 26 Independence this year should have taken place in River Cess County.

However, due to the deadly Ebola attack, preparations were delayed, coupled with circumstances beyond the control of the government that led to the cancellation.

President Sirleaf commended the Legislative Caucus and the citizens for the new development taking place across the county.