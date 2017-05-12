Liberia: VP Boakai Says Ex-Foreign Minister Ngafuan 'A Patriot'

Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has described former Foreign Minister Augustine Ngafuan as a 'patriot' who respects the rule of law.

He said as a patriot, Ngafuan plays a cardinal role in the future of Liberia, pledging that Ngafuan will never become a back bencher but a front runner in shaping Liberia's future.

Vice President Boakai made the statement on Wednesday at programs marking his official endorsement by the former foreign minister and all who believe in him and follow him.

The program organized by the 'Friends of Ngafuan' was held in the theater of the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor.

He noted that Ngafuan's endorsement is the most publicized, as many other declarations of support to him were done in studios.

He then hailed him for boosting his account not just with himself but also with hundreds of eligible voters, which, he noted, is not for personal gain, but rather for the future of the country.

VP Boakai said while Liberia has a promising future, most of what is needed now should have happened 90 years ago.

"We celebrate the receipt of a young man who has all the qualifications, who is humble and places issues not about himself but for the good of his country," he emphasized.

VP Boakai described Ngafuan as "a young man who is poised to help bring better days to his people through commitment; who is prepared to think, live and build Liberia."

The Liberian Vice President then assured Ngafuan and his supporters that he will justify the confidence reposed in him by being responsible to the country and its people.