Liberia: 19 Senators Endorse VP Boakai for President

MONROVA May 11 (LINA) - Ahead of the General and Presidential Elections in October this year, Vice President Joseph Boakai has received an overwhelming backing from 19 members of the Liberian Senate to vie for the presidency.

Making it the first of its kind and an unprecedented undertaking in the political history of Liberia, sources at the National Legislature have hinted the Liberia News Agency (LINA) that the House of Representatives will soon follow suit as several members of the lower chamber have already signed a petition to endorse Boakai's candidacy.

The endorsement ceremony, which was held in the rotunda of the Capitol on Thursday, witnessed a huge moment of celebration and jubilation from members of the Legislature, and other prominent members of government, sympathizers traditional performers and mask dancers.

The ceremony, however, was not all amusing, as a period of sadness ensued when Grand Cape Mount County Senator Varney Sherman as the result of medical complications collapsed in the glare of the public prior to the start of the much anticipated endorsement ceremony.

LINA, however, gathered that the Grand Cape Mount Senator, who was immediately rushed to hospital, has become stable and was responding to treatment.

"We have worked with Ambassador Joseph Boakai for 12 years in the Liberian Senate and other institutions," the senators said in their petition statement, adding, "We find him to have the appropriate temperament, calmness and coherence to keep our country stable.

They contended that having observed and closely interacted with Boakai, they found him to be stable, peaceful, humble, and accessible at all times in dealing with people of all classes in carrying out his duties as Vice President of Liberia and President of the Liberian Senate.

The Senators said, during his service as Vice President of Liberia, Boakai has remained authentic, genuine and very faithful. Such peculiar characteristics according to them, proved him worthy of being a leader as these qualities are scarce commodities which are not found in many of the other candidates.

"We find him to be trustworthy and to further accentuate his accessibility, Boakai has no boundary as to class, ethnicity, religion and one's level of education and achievements," the senators said.

Among those who signed the petition are Montserrado County Senator, Geraldine Doe Sheriff; Sinoe County Senator, J. Milton Teahjay; Senator Dan Morias and J. Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County as well as Senator Edward Dagoseh and Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County.

The list also includes Senator Henry Yallah of Bong County; Senator Thomas Grupee of Nimba County; Senator Alphanso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County, and Senator Peter Coleman and Albert Chea of Grand Kru County.

Others are Senator Morris Saytumah of Bomi County; Margibi County Senator, Jim Tornonlah; River Gee County Senator Matthew Jay as well as River Cess Senators, Dallah Gueh And Francis Paye as well as Lofa County Senator, George Tengbeh.

Senate Pro-tempore, Armah Jallah and Daniel Naathen of Gbarpolu County also signed the petition.