Liberia: Ngafuan Suggests Legal Remedy to Code of Conduct Brouhaha

Former foreign minister Augustine Ngafuan is challenging those having problem with the Code of Conduct to seek legal remedy to address their concerns.

He urged them to lobby and secure the amendment of the Code of Conduct through the Legislature or take the matter to court where they will have to prove being injured by the application of any provision of the Code.

The former minister made the call Wednesday at ceremonies marking his endorsement of the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

The program, which was held in the theater of the Monrovia City Hall on

First Street in Sinkor, was organized by the "Friends of Ngafuan."

"I too still have some concerns about the Code of Conduct. While I do not contest the logic behind the provisions of the Code that require presidential appointees intending to contest for elective posts in Liberia to resign before running for said posts.

"I believe that the outrageously long period of resignation before elections- two or three years - coupled with the fact that incumbents holding elected posts, who also intend to contest elections, are encumbered with practically little or no restrictions whatsoever, renders the Code inadequate and uneven as an instrument intended to create a level playing field and prevent the abuse of state resources," Ngafuan declared.

He said despite these concerns he recognizes that the Code of Conduct is now a part of the body of laws that all patriotic Liberians are obliged to obey.

"The first branch of government, the Legislature, overwhelmingly passed it; the President as Head of the Executive approved it without any veto; and the Judiciary has just upheld its constitutionality.

"At this stage, any one of us still harboring qualms with the Code is left with two options - lobby and secure the amendment of the Code of Conduct through the Legislature with the subsequent approval of such amendment by the President, and/or go to court if you feel injured by the application of any provision of the Code," he stressed.

He said just as it is normal for any Liberian who meets the legal requirements to pursue his ambition for public office, it is also normal for Liberians not contesting public office, whether they are in the country or out of the country, in government or out of government, are members of political parties or members of no party, to prefer one aspirant or candidate over the others.

In this regard, he said, what is unfair and not normal is for a citizen or group of citizens to undermine the rule of law and the peace and tranquility of the country while pursuing their individual ambitions or supporting preferred candidate or candidates.

Meanwhile, former Foreign Minister Ngafuan is warning citizens against treading paths that will make the Supreme Court to be regarded as a "Supreme Joke."

"All political parties and political actors as well as other stakeholders in the 2017 elections must therefore retreat into their chambers of introspection and reflection and commit to taking the right action(s) that will advance the national interest and demonstrate respect for the rule of law.

"We should refrain from igniting "special" fires and then point to the flames of the fire we ourselves ignite as justification for treating the 2017 elections as "special" elections. If we constantly drive our country in the "special" election gear, we will only attract the contempt of others for being a 'special" bunch of humans indeed," he noted.