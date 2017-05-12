West Africa: Liberian Envoy Notes 'Progress' At Ecowas Parliament

Liberia's Ambassador to Nigeria, Professor Al-Hassan Conteh, says the ECOWAS has recorded progress in achieving its integration goals under the leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as chair of the sub-regional bloc.

The Liberian diplomat named the recent successful elections in Ghana and in The Gambia, among others, as part of President Sirleaf's drive to make the region peaceful and ECOWAS programs sustainable within the context of ECOWAS Vision 2020 over the past one year.

He noted that the election in The Gambia was preceded by the successful mediation of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government under President Sirleaf's leadership as testimonies to the regional body's progress.

According to a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, Ambassador Conteh's remarks were contained in an opening speech he made on behalf of the Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS Member States at the opening ceremony of the ECOWAS Parliament session.

According to the dispatch, the 4th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament commenced its deliberations for the First Ordinary Session for 2017 in Abuja on Wednesday, May 10.

Envoy Conteh also expressed profound thanks and gratitude to the ECOWAS Parliament for the supportive role it continues to play in the peaceful resolution of regional crises.

The dispatch said Ambassador Conteh particularly thanked the Parliament for the role it played in helping to resolve the Gambian crisis and ongoing efforts to resolve the renewed tensions in Guinea-Bissau, and the security challenges in Mali, and northeastern Nigeria.

He noted: "These crises are occasioned variously by terrorism, the breakdown in political dialogue, armed insurgency, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, illegal fishing, trans human and arms trafficking".

Ambassador Conteh then congratulated the Speaker of the Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, and the entire body for the delocalized meetings it recently held in Liberia, Mali, and Cape Verde which discussed urgent matters affecting democracy, health and youth in the region.

"These moves on your part, in our view, are intended to bring our Community Parliament closer to the people of the region and to create awareness amongst our Community citizens about the work of the ECOWAS Parliament," he stated.