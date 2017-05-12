Liberia: River Cess Women Gown Ellen

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has thanked the women of River Cess County for gowning her and promised them food-processing equipment to ease the burden of manually pounding rice and other crops.

The women of River Cess said the honoring and gowning of President Sirleaf was a result of giving them voice, including financial and political independence.

They praised President Sirleaf for taking women from the back to the front of society, making them decision-makers in government and in the home.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Madam Julia Sando thanked President Sirleaf for lifting and promoting women's issues.

The gowning took place in Cestos City, River Cess County during a visit by the President in continuation of her County Tour.

The visit also took her to Yarpah Town, Neesuin, Gorzohn, Siahn, Charlie, and Wayzohn Towns, holding Town Hall Meetings and dedicating development projects, including the Cestos City Guest House, and the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Town Hall, among others.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf on arrival Tuesday received the traditional welcome from chiefs and elders who were joined by the County Legislative Caucus, local officials led by Superintendent Matthew Daniels, women, youth, students, and partisans of the ruling Unity Party.

While in the county, the Liberian leader was certificated by the Legislative Caucus, Chiefs, students and youths of River Cess County for youth empowerment, promoting education and exhibiting extraordinary leadership ability in steering the affairs of the country.

They, however, appealed to President Sirleaf for support to their agricultural activities in order to produce more food.

Speaking on behalf of the Traditional Council, Chief Bob Kofi Zar expressed gratitude to President Sirleaf for her leadership role in transforming ex-combatants into useful citizens.

"Today we are Chiefs and our country is making progress. Thank you Madam President," he added.

For his part, Superintendent Matthew Z. Daniels commended President Sirleaf for the visit and described her as the "Best President" ever in Liberia's history.

He cited her ability to demonstrate sound leadership and commitment to development; for the building of roads, airfields, and prioritizing women empowerment and the education of young people.