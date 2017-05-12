Ghana: Kibi College of Education Appeals to Govt for Sick Bay

The Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education (KPC), located in the East Akyem Municipality, Daniel Selasie, has passionately called on the government, and for that matter Ghana Education Service (GES), to build a sick bay for the college.

According to the SRC President, it is sad and pathetic, particularly when a student is severely sick and there was the need to access medical attention at dawn.

"We have to carry the patient at one's back before going to the hospital to seek treatment. A situation, he said, if not addressed immediately, could be fatal, since nobody could tell what would happen on the way," he stated.

Master Selasie expressed worry over the fact that a college, which was established in 1963 with Miss Martha Baehler being the first principal and a female as well, with a total student population of about 1,000 and producing great men and women occupying very important positions in society, cannot boast of a sick bay.

He made the disclosure during the audition of Miss Adorable '17, which was formerly known as 'Face of KPC', at the college auditorium, which is also relatively small to contain the students.

The Miss Adorable '17 is part of activities marking this year's SRC Week celebration of the college.

Twenty young adorable ladies would be competing for the crown, and is only time that will tell who would wear it.

The SRC Week celebration starts from Sunday May 14 to 24 this year.