Ghana: Tongo Chief Issues a Fatwa On Galamsey Activities

Tongo — In the wake of the Bureau of a National Investigations (BNI) report that indicts Mr. Benson Tongo Baba, Member of Parliament (MP) for Talensi in the Upper East Region, for engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) in his constituency, the Paramount Chief of the Tongo Traditional Area has directed all sub-chiefs and landowners to stop leasing lands for mining purposes.

Tongo-Rana Kugbilsong Nanlebetang, who is also a former Member of Parliament for the same area, further cautioned that all leases for any activity should be approved by the Traditional Council, as stipulated in the Stool/ Skin Land Act of the 1992 Constitution, and Article 267 (2) of the Constitution.

The former legislator was emphatic: "Galamsey is illegal mining in Ghana. Most of the mines at the various mining areas in Talensi, including the 'galamsey' operators, are known to the Minerals Commission.

The Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency have not been able to effectively play their roles as licensing and policing agencies to collectively curb 'galamsey', as well as the destruction of farm lands and water bodies within the mining areas.

At a news conference in his palace at Tongo, the Chief faulted the Minerals Commission, the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources, and the Environmental Protection Agency for not effectively playing their roles to collectively to curb illegal mining.

He also pointed out that the Minerals Commission had not involved the Tongo Traditional Council and his Paramountcy in the permits/licenses issued to the mining companies operating in the area.

Tongo-Rana Kugbilsong Nanlebetang called for effective collaboration between the two institutions, and, with immediate effect, suspend all license holders and all mining activities in his traditional area.

A national campaign, aimed at ending galamsey in Ghana, has received overwhelming support by all-well-meaning Ghanaians and the backing of some foreign countries, due to its hazardous effects on the environment and water bodies.

A mining community of Gbane in the Tongo district has recorded several mining accidents, resulting in the death of a miner. The recent one occurred last month and claimed seven lives, mainly the youth in their twenties.

Meanwhile, Mr B.T. Baba has admitted owning a small-scale mine in the Upper East Region, but said his documents are completely legal.

He has, therefore, dismissed the report by the BNI, indicting him of illegally owning and mining in the Upper East Region.