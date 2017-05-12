Ghana: Cabbie Stabs Pastor to Death Over Road Rage

Takoradi — A taxi driver, who stabbed a popular Takoradi-based spiritualist and radio pastor to death, has now been arrested and handed over to the Police. Hassan Salifu, 24, allegedly stabbed the radio pastor cum spiritualist, Frank Agyekum, popularly known as Nana Nkwantabisa, at about 9:00pm on Monday, this week, and went into hiding.

Luck, however, eluded him, when in attempt to change the colour of his taxi he had used to commit the crime at a spraying shop at Kansawrodo, a suburb of Takoradi, he was arrested. Hassan Salifu, according to available information, had a brawl with the spiritualist who was driving a Mercedes Benz saloon car, when the two clashed at Race Course Junction at Apremdo, over who had the right of way.

In the ensuing scuffle, the taxi driver allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the chest of the deceased. The pastor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced death upon arrival.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Olivia Adiku, who confirmed the story, added that the car, with registration number GT 3781T, which the suspect was using before committing the crime, had been impounded.

According to the police, the suspect went to a spraying shop yesterday, around 3:00pm, with the view to changing the original colour of his taxi cab. The original colour of the taxi cab was black and yellow with a gold stripe.

At the spraying shop, the sprayers suspected foul play, and subsequently informed the family of the deceased, leading to his arrest.

Hassan Salifu has been charged with murder, after confessing to stabbing the spiritualist.

Pix: The taxi driver (middle) and the deceased, Osofo Nkwantabisa, bleeding