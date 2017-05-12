Ghana: President Launches 'One District, One Factory' Programme in June

Government has selected June this year to launch its 2016 campaign promise of establishing a factory in each of the districts in the country.

Christened 'One District, One Factory', the project is aimed at creating jobs for the youth and eventually reducing the developmental gaps and the rural-urban migration.

The project, which has drawn several international interests, with Turkey, for instance, ready to invest massively, will start in 51 districts.

Among the promises that enabled the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo to defeat former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 presidential election was the 'one district, one factory' programme.

President Akufo-Addo announced the date at a National Council meeting, chaired by Freddie Blay, Acting National chairman of the NPP, which was held in Accra yesterday.

Also in attendance were Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

President Akufo-Addo added that: "Government has also set aside a stimulus package of $100million to revive distressed but strategic and viable Ghanaian industries.

"The meeting afforded the President the opportunity to brief the Council on government's programmes on; Planting for Food and Jobs, Establishment of the Development Authorities, the Establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the sustenance of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

A press statement released in Accra yesterday and signed by John Boadu, Acting General Secretary of the NPP, said the President affirmed that government would soon retire the huge debt of GHc1.2billion owed the National Health Insurance providers, to put the major social intervention policy on a new course.

Continuing, he said legislation would be introduced in the next meeting of Parliament to establish the three development authorities to set the stage for the implementation of the annual $1 million per constituency development fund.

Besides, he said legislation would be introduced in Parliament to set up the Office of the Special Prosecutor as a principal public institution in the government's fight against corruption.

Touching on the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme', Mr. Boadu said the programme had engaged 200,000 farmers, with an eventual engagement of 2.5million farmers.

In view of this, the Agric Extension programme had been revived with 1,200 trained officers already engaged for the programme.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Council that the remaining government appointments would be completed by the end of this month.

The National Council meeting saw the executive taking some decisions, among which were the reprimand and bonding of Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and Bugri Naabu, the NPP Northern Regional chairman.

The party expressed strong disapproval against the actions and utterances of the duo, and thus asked them to be of good behaviour and put their apologies into written statements.

To this end, John Boadu said all party officers, both elected or appointed, who have second executive positions in government should vacate their party positions for substantive officers to be appointed.

Consequently, the meeting fix