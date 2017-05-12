Ghana: Chronicle Report Gives New Breath of Life to Acid Victim - As Jamaican Woman Pays for Surgery

A 42-year-old football coach, Mr. Akuffo Koranteng, who suffered an attack from a liquid substance suspected to be acid, which resulted in injury to his eyes, and burns on his head, face and other parts of the body since August 3, 2011, has been given a new breath of life.

This follows the timely intervention of a beautiful Jamaican philanthropist, who read the pathetic condition of the poor Akuffo, and has pledged to pay all expenses to be incurred for corrective surgery.

The woman, who is in her late 60s and did not want her name mentioned, has proceeded to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where the surgery would take place, and made all the necessary arrangements for the surgery to take place, all things been equal, this tomorrow, Friday May 12, 2017.

The intervention came from the backdrop of a story carried by The Chronicle Newspaper headlined "Acid Victim Cries for Help, as students of Archer's Media Institute launches save your brother campaign."

The paper reported that Koranteng, who is married with two children and a football coach, met his untimely condition during the discharge of his profession, after an unknown person poured acid on him.

Even though his situation can be restored through plastic surgery, the poor family is not even able to provide a meal for him on a daily basis, let alone, raise an initial deposit of GH¢500 to undergo plastic surgery.

The situation is not getting better, not only with his health condition, but even what to eat, since there is no money.

A week after the story was published, this reporter received a call from an unknown female with a charming voice, who enquired whether I was the reporter behind the story, to which I responded in the affirmative.

The philanthropist, who said she has supported various people with similar conditions, was worried that many a time she would give monies to reporters or non- governmental organisations (NGOs) for onward transfer to the victims, but which end up in the pockets of people who did not need any help.

To this end, she decided to come to Koforidua, where this reporter lives, for her to be taken to the victim's house on outskirts of Suhum, in order to have firsthand information and how to support the victim.

Upon satisfying her curiosity, she promised to get back to this reporter and inform him on when the victim has to go to Korle-Bu for the surgery.

But, speaking to the reporter, the relatively woman, beautiful and charming, paid great tribute to this reporter and the three young students of Archer's Media Institute for supporting this man.

"You guys are great and have restored my belief in the youth of today. I have found young guys with the heart of gold," she stressed.

She continued: "With more people like you around, we can really make the world go round. I promise to be around for this unfortunate gentleman, and will help as much as I can