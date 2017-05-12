Ghana: The Beauty and the Bugri the Clash of the Titans

So, it is all about the beautiful Otiko Afisa Djaba and the strongman, Daniel Bugri Naabu. Recounting from experience, it is obvious this clash between the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman had its foundation based firmly on some mistrust or permanent differences between the two. On the political side of NPP, Otiko is boss over Bugri, in view of the fact that she is a national officer and the latter is a regional officer. That notwithstanding, Bugri can be said to be a very strongman all the same, who fought the National Democratic Congress (NDC) way back in 2000 and went ahead of then candidate Kufuor to clear the path for him. Bugri had, at one time, joined the NDC, and like the prodigal son, came back home in good time to show his full commitment to the cause.

Such a fellow is a powerful person you just cannot trample upon. However, one may ask, where did the error come in?

Campaigning for an election is a combination of efforts put together by all, and the major risks and load of the job fall on the grassroots organisers. People selflessly laid down their lives to walk the trenches and make sure that every bit of message is given to all the electorates in the polling station areas. These persons show their faces and risk the insults, jobs, other entitlements and opportunities lawfully theirs. These persons are effectively managed by the Constituency Executive Committee, which is directly under the Regional Executive Committee. A Regional Executive Officer worth his or her salt must be able to trek all the constituencies under their jurisdiction, and throw their weight behind the efforts made by the constituency officers and the foot soldiers.

These hard-working members believed in the party, and deep down they know that when the party wins the elections it can deliver, and that will include changing their lives.

It is, therefore, very disappointing when they feel sidelined after their party wins the elections, and nothing comes to them. I strongly oppose this notion that Job-for-the-Boys must be discouraged. That a party member who lives in a hamlet and treks through the night from cottage to cottage at the mercy of weather, poisonous reptiles and wild animals, cannot be said to have done all these, not taking into consideration that his or her person will change when their party wins. Just as some businessman will clandestinely donate GH¢500,000 to support the party's cause with the belief that when the party wins, he will get good contracts and big businesses to reap from where he had sown, that foot soldier has invested his or her life and reputation to walk the trenches day and night, with the hope that victory will change his/her life.

The difference between the two is, while one takes financial risks but has his business still protected in the event that his party loses, since he gives money in cash and his sponsorship cannot be traced, the other takes social risks since he or she has tagged himself all over in identifiable party colours, and such people go down with the party, if it loses the election. So, it is only fair that the "Boys" are appropriately rewarded by way of finding them something to do to improve upon their lives, and make them also walk with some pride in the community. The risk they took is greater than what the businessman took, some of who may even donate to all parties and sit and wait, knowing he can still smile after the elections. The foot soldier dares not change colours or risk being doomed if the party he crosses over to loses the elections.

So, now the party wins and there are expectations, but what comes in? Clashes between the member of parliament (MP) and constituency executives over who is more powerful in the constituency. Matters get worse when this MP becomes a minister/deputy minister of state. He or she will soon have a larger support base, because of the 'something-small' he/she can dish out to party faithful on the ground. The party constitution is still defiant in stating that this MP/Minister is under the party executives. But, unfortunately, the swing favours the MP and the government appointee, and no one is ready to read that portion of the constitution, because man-must-eat.

This leads to the toppling of some MPs sooner than expected, and serious clashes before and during primaries could be traced to what happened after the last election. In short, no one can walk away from the foot soldier and hope to be in their good books.

I am not suggesting here that this could be what happened between Otiko and Bugri Naabu, since in their case looks more like a clash centering on something personal between the two, for which they both cannot stand each other.

Bugri Naabu, by the virtue of his position as a regional officer of the party, has an input in suggesting those to be appointed by his government to work in the region, and this includes the regional minister and the deputy appointments. However, he does not have the final say, the government has. To avoid any clash over here, the government and party will need to sit down and discuss who goes where. This cannot be the case when there are bitter differences between the two sides. If a minister cannot stand a party officer, or a party officer cannot stand a minister, or both cannot stand each other, it will be impossible to work together on this simple choice of selecting who should do what. So, there will always be the case of "I will oppose anyone he proposes, even if it is my father;" then we all know we are heading for serious clashes and division among the rank and file. Some members at the grassroots will support the government side with the saying that "you cannot fight government." But, in truth, it is all about boiled cassava and fresh vegetable sauce with a chill sachet of pure water or ice-cold beer.

In this recent case of the Beauty and the Bugri, we were told that it was all about appointments of Metropolitan, Municipal and District chief executives (MMDCEs) and the Regional Coordinator for the School Feeding Programme. Bugri Naabu may want to stamp his authority as the Regional Chairman to be allowed to nominate all those to be appointed to work for the government in the region. And it looks like Otiko, as national officer and minister, also wants to make some appointments in her home region. If the two can easily sit together and eat Tuo Zaafi (TZ) and drink pito, we will not get up and hear of the clash of these titans. If it was possible for Otiko to go to Bugri Naabu, or invite him down to Accra and sit and even argue over who goes where, but end up agreeing to agree, or agreeing to disagree on a common list and pat each other on the shoulder over a calabash of pito, we will not be where we are now.

In all this, however, Daniel Bugri Naabu erred by walking in unannounced and uninvited and go to the extent of disrupting a meeting held by the instance of, and chaired by the minister. His alibi that the minister did not inform him of her arrival into the region is not strong enough. In fact, protocol demands that the minister should inform the Regional Minister, who would in turn, inform the regional chairmen and executives, who will organise the executives and members in the city/town/constituency where the event is to take place.

But, here again, Otiko could have informed the Regional Minister all the same that she was coming into the region for an official visit, however, this suspected difference between the two may have allowed pride and egoism to take precedence over humility. By the letter, no one can blame Otiko for not informing the Regional Minister before going into the region. Assuming she does not know the regional executives, and even assuming she does not know the region, and it was her first time traveling there, how can she inform the party executives there? It will only be through the Regional Minister.

All this said, however, Otiko comes from that region and knows Bugri Naabu, so for peace and unity among the rank and file of the party, she should have informed the old man. But should she, could she, must she, with what looks like a wide difference between her and Mr. Naabu?

People can say that Otiko should have been humble in this matter and done what should please Bugri. It is easier said than done, if what created the division we now suspect had grown cancerous. It is now for the President to call them and sit them down and settle their differences.

He should mandate both the lady and gentleman to go out for dinner under candlelight or lantern or osono, where they should sit opposite each other and look the other in the eyes and say silently to themselves, "Look at how handsome you are, if only you were not married... " "Look at how beautiful you are, if only people will not call me cradle-snatcher (awingaa) ... ." And come out strongly to say, "Otiko, you are my Joy Daughter," "Oh and you are also my Joy Daddy." Case closed, and peace shall reign forever and ever, ALLELUIA.

In whatever way we all see it, Mr. Bugri Naabu erred in doing what he did. No matter what level of provocation, he had no right to disrupt a meeting organised by a minister. And statements that he made about those involved in the murder of Mr. Adams Mahama can haunt him, even if he just said something just to respond to Otiko.

The clash of titans, and who dares wins, the Beauty or the Bugri, will make party and government lose. The two must patch up their differences!