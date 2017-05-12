Ghana: Kumawu Has New DCE

Kumawu — The District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Sekyere Kumawu, Samuel Addai Agyekum, has obtained an overwhelming victory of 97.2% from the assembly.

Addai Agyekum thanked the assembly for the elevation, assuring its members that he would not disappoint them. He asked the entire district to support him with prayers.

Before the election, the Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency, Philip Basoah, had appealed to the assembly to accept the President's nominee.

According to him, Mr. Addai Agyekum has been accepted by the party for exhibiting leadership qualities in the constituency to merit his position.

He gave the assurance that the New Patriotic Party (NPP), through the assembly, would work to bring development to Kumawu for the benefit of all.

Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, a Member of the Council of State, representing the Ashanti Region, urged people of Kumawu to unite for the development of the district.

The traditional leader stressed that the one district one factory policy is already in full swing, and pretty soon, Kumawu would experience it.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, commended the assembly for accepting the nominee, stressing that the Akufo-Addo administration has good policies to offer all Ghanaians.