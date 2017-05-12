12 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Kumawu Has New DCE

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Owusu-Akyaw

Kumawu — The District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Sekyere Kumawu, Samuel Addai Agyekum, has obtained an overwhelming victory of 97.2% from the assembly.

Addai Agyekum thanked the assembly for the elevation, assuring its members that he would not disappoint them. He asked the entire district to support him with prayers.

Before the election, the Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency, Philip Basoah, had appealed to the assembly to accept the President's nominee.

According to him, Mr. Addai Agyekum has been accepted by the party for exhibiting leadership qualities in the constituency to merit his position.

He gave the assurance that the New Patriotic Party (NPP), through the assembly, would work to bring development to Kumawu for the benefit of all.

Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, a Member of the Council of State, representing the Ashanti Region, urged people of Kumawu to unite for the development of the district.

The traditional leader stressed that the one district one factory policy is already in full swing, and pretty soon, Kumawu would experience it.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, commended the assembly for accepting the nominee, stressing that the Akufo-Addo administration has good policies to offer all Ghanaians.

Ghana

Chronicle Report Gives New Breath of Life to Acid Victim - As Jamaican Woman Pays for Surgery

A 42-year-old football coach, Mr. Akuffo Koranteng, who suffered an attack from a liquid substance suspected to be acid,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.