12 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Tujereng Utd Desperate to Triumph Over Gunjur Utd to Avoid Demotion

By Lamin Darboe

Tujereng United are eyeing success over Gunjur United in their final group A clash tomorrow, Saturday 14 May 2017, at the Tujereng Football Field.

A victory will help them to avoid relegation and stay in the West Coast Regional third division league for another season.

The Tujereng-based outfit are currently flopping bottom-place in group A of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league with only 2 points in seven league matches after losing four and drawing two matches.

Tujereng United need a massive victory against their Kombo South counterparts Gunjur United in their final group A fixtures tomorrow and hope Jabang Soccer Boys slip in their final group A fixtures on the same day to avoid relegation and stay in the West Coast Regional third division league for another season.

A draw or defeat against Gunjur United in the all-Kombo South derby fixtures on Saturday will see Tujereng United relegated, and will be playing qualifiers for a place in the West Coast regional third tier next season.

The Gunjur-based outfit are currently topping group A with 15 points in seven league matches, and will hunt to beat Tujereng United to finish top spot in group A and advance to the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league against Greater Tomorrow, who are leading group B with 21 points in seven league matches.

Gambia

