12 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: New Town to Rub Shoulders With Fortune in Lamin King Colley's Tourney

By Lamin Darboe

New Town FC are set to clash with Fortune FC in the group B fixtures of the ongoing Lamin King Colley's football tournament tomorrow, Saturday 13 May 2017, at Comium Park opposite Gunjur Car Park at 3pm.

Sunderland FC will clash with Young Star FC in group C at 5pm.

On Sunday 14 May 2017, Global FC will play against Kaku United in group A at 5pm on the same day.

It would be recalled that Gunjur Project FC beat Young Boys 3-2 in the opening game played at the weekend.

Winger Ousman Jatta alias Beckham and centre-back Bubacarr Darboe alias boy were on target for Gunjur Project FC in the game.

Captain Abdoulie Jallow and substitute Alasanna Jallow were on the score sheet for Young Boys in the game.

