FIFA has elected FAZ President Andrew Kamanga to the seven member audit and compliance committee after having passed a stringent integrity check.

Kamanga replaces immediate past CAF first vice president Suketu Patel and takes up the post for the next four years.

The Audit and Compliance Committee ensures the completeness and reliability of the financial accounting and review the external auditors' report at the request of the Executive Committee.

Kamanga was elected at the ongoing 67th FIFA Congress in Manama Bahrain and becomes the first Zambian to sit on that committee.

Kamanga told Fazfootball.com from Bahrain that he was honoured to have been nominated by CAF to represent Africa on the committee.

"Yes I have been elected by the 67th FIFA Congress in Manama, Bahrain to the seven member FIFIA Audit and Compliance Committee for four years after having passed integrity checks," he said.

And FIFA president Gianni Infantino has kept with his message of weeding out corruption in football.

"If there is anyone in this room or outside this room who still thinks he can enrich himself through the abuse of football, I have one clear and strong message please leave football and leave now. We do not want you," Infantino said.

On May 9, 2017 former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya was elected as CAF head of the technical and development committee.