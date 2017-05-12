Luanda — At least USD 250.4 million were collected for the coffers of the states, with selling of 2.1 million carats of diamonds during the first quarter of this year.

According to data compiled by ANGOP on the basis of diamond sales reports, published by the Ministry of Finance, during the same period, 4.1 billion kwanzas were also collected from the state coffers through the industrial tax and Royalties payment.

The average amount paid for each diamond carat was USD 113.43 (January), USD 111.87 (February) and USD 123 (March).

Compared with the same period of 2016, sales of 25,992 carats of diamonds were reduced, since 2.1 million carats were sold in that period.

In terms of revenue collection for the state coffers, a reduction of USD 33 million andUSD 617,862 was also noted.