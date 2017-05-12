12 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Diamond Sale Yields Over U.S.$250 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — At least USD 250.4 million were collected for the coffers of the states, with selling of 2.1 million carats of diamonds during the first quarter of this year.

According to data compiled by ANGOP on the basis of diamond sales reports, published by the Ministry of Finance, during the same period, 4.1 billion kwanzas were also collected from the state coffers through the industrial tax and Royalties payment.

The average amount paid for each diamond carat was USD 113.43 (January), USD 111.87 (February) and USD 123 (March).

Compared with the same period of 2016, sales of 25,992 carats of diamonds were reduced, since 2.1 million carats were sold in that period.

In terms of revenue collection for the state coffers, a reduction of USD 33 million andUSD 617,862 was also noted.

Angola

Ruling Party Presidential Candidate Donates Goods

The ruling MPLA party candidate for President in 2017 elections, João Lourenço, Friday donated various… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.