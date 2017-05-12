Luanda — An Angolan delegation is to attend the 25th meeting of the SADC Defence subcommittee from 15 - 19 this month in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

This is expressed in a press release from the Directorate of Institutional and Information Communication of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reached Angop.

According to the sources, the delegation will be headed by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), General José Luís Higino Caetano de Sousa "Zé Grande".

The meeting will serve to evaluate the report-balance of the main activities carried out by the SADC Defence subcommittee as well as the current defence and security situation in the region, based on the last meeting held in 2016 in Mozambique.

The Angolan delegation is integrated by Ambassador Sandro de Oliveira, director of the SADC Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior officials of the Ministry of National Defence and senior officials of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

Arusha city will also be the venue of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Police Commanders (SARPCCO) on 21- 24 this month.

The Angolan delegation in the meeting will be led by deputy general commander of National Police, commissioner chief Paulo de Almeida, and will comprise senior officials of Interior Ministry, as well as high ranking officers of national police.