12 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola At SADC Defence Subcommittee Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — An Angolan delegation is to attend the 25th meeting of the SADC Defence subcommittee from 15 - 19 this month in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

This is expressed in a press release from the Directorate of Institutional and Information Communication of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reached Angop.

According to the sources, the delegation will be headed by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), General José Luís Higino Caetano de Sousa "Zé Grande".

The meeting will serve to evaluate the report-balance of the main activities carried out by the SADC Defence subcommittee as well as the current defence and security situation in the region, based on the last meeting held in 2016 in Mozambique.

The Angolan delegation is integrated by Ambassador Sandro de Oliveira, director of the SADC Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior officials of the Ministry of National Defence and senior officials of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

Arusha city will also be the venue of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Police Commanders (SARPCCO) on 21- 24 this month.

The Angolan delegation in the meeting will be led by deputy general commander of National Police, commissioner chief Paulo de Almeida, and will comprise senior officials of Interior Ministry, as well as high ranking officers of national police.

Angola

Diamond Sales Yield Over U.S.$250 Million

At least USD 250.4 million were collected for the coffers of the states, with selling of 2.1 million carats of diamonds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.