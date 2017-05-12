Luanda — The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, left Luanda Friday afternoon ending his 24-hour visit to the country after being received by the vice president of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente.

Thomas Bach, at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airports, received farewell greetings from the president of the Angolan Olympic Committee, COA, Gustavo da Conceição, among other officials of the national Olympic Committee.

The IOC official in Luanda visited also the facilities of the COA and the headquarters of the Association of Olympic Athletes of Angola, after meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Albino da Conceição.

Thomas Bach, an Olympic team fencing champion (Montreal / 1976) representing West Germany and world champion the following year in Buenos Aires, has already held the position of President of the German Olympic Committee and a member of the IOC Executive Committee.