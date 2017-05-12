12 May 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: World Bank Stresses Investment in Natural Resources

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
World Bank.

Maputo — The World Bank has invested around 200 million US dollars in Mozambique over the last two years, in the areas of natural resources, the environment and rural development.

According to the World Bank's Mozambique country director, Mark Lundell, speaking on Thursday after the signing of a trilateral agreement between the Bank, and the Mozambican and Brazilian governments, his institution will continue to bet on investments in natural resources, since he believes they are vital for job creation.

“Natural resources are the areas which provide an opportunity to generate more productivity for the rural population, more employment in the area of agro-business, and a strong capacity to overcome the deficits on the Mozambican domestic market”, he said. “This will also increase the well-being of the Mozambican rural population”.

Lundell added that Mozambique could learn from countless experiences of Brazil in rural development and environmental management. “We think that the experiences of Brazil are interesting for Mozambique in terms of micro-climates, the structure of production and forests. These are all areas they have in common”.

At the ceremony, the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Aloysio Ferreira, said that his government has been following with great interest the economic situation in Mozambique, and wants Brazilian business people to invest in Mozambique.

“Our businesses are working on opportunities to diversify our trade, and to guarantee more Brazilian investment in Mozambique”, he declared.

Mozambique

Govt, Brazil Sign Agreements

The Mozambican and Brazilian Foreign Ministers, Oldemiro Baloi and Aloysio Ferreira, on Thursday signed in Maputo legal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.