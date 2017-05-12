12 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - MPLA Presidential Candidate Donates Goods

Saurimo — The ruling MPLA party candidate for President in 2017 elections, João Lourenço, Friday donated various goods to the traditional authorities, former combatants, physically disabled and the party's youth wing (JMPLA) in the eastern Lunda Sul province.

João Lourenço was paying a visit to Lunda Sul, as the party's candidate for President of Republic.

Also MPLA vice president, the politician donated, among others goods, motorcycles, appliances, computers and agricultural imputes to the party's militants.

