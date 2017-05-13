Africa: Security Agencies Can Break or Enforce the Rule of Law

opinion

In a recent discussion with a 'learned friend', on the importance of rule of law in developing good governance; he argued that the rule of law is simply a concept used by powerful nations or classes to legitimise their domination of the poorer and weaker nations and classes. When it suits their interests, they will preach rule of law.

But they will quickly dispense with any notion of the law, if their interests are threatened.

A case in point is, an article written by the US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah R. Malac in Daily Monitor of May 8, commenting on the need for the Ugandan government to recognise freedom of expression. She cited Dr Stella Nyanzi's arrest as a point of concern. Agreeably, the Ugandan Constitution states, every person shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to freedom of thought, conscience and belief.

Western countries in general, the US in particular, demand democracy, rule of law and compliance with 'international standards', in spite of their continuing flouting of those same standards. For instance, in the 1960s Lenny Bruce an American comedian tested the First Amendment, through 'political vulgarity'. Bruce was arrested in 1961 in San Francisco and prosecuted for obscenity. Further obscenity charges followed in 1962 in Chicago and 1964 in New York and he died waiting appeal. However, Bruce received a posthumous pardon from a Republican New York governor in 2003.

The hypocrisy of the US should not excuse Uganda from being law abiding. What threatens the rule of law in the US does not necessarily apply in Uganda's case.

From my personal experience, patronage within the security agencies has led to a break down in the rule of law in Uganda.

There is a sense that a certain crop within the leadership is untouchable because they serve higher interests. Therefore unlike the US, in Uganda's case, it is a not the criminals, rebels or disloyal Opposition, rather the many untouchables, who occupy high ranking security offices. .

Consequently those who serve them as agents, or associates in the security and intelligence agencies believe they can get away with anything, including torture, abuse, humiliation, corporal punishment, intimidation and other kinds of excesses, in the service of their masters. The rule of law will remain a pipe dream so long as we perpetrate or condone these acts.

These security agencies have the same a la carte attitude to Parliament, Judiciary and the country.

They simply go on regardless of what the law says, or the people feel.

For example a few weeks ago the Inspector General of Police, displayed suspected common criminals to the media when a court ruling exists barring him from doing so.

These cavalier attitudes to the law are undermining the principle of separation of powers, and any notion of checks and balances.

Further a few days ago media outlets reported that the children of a suspect in the murder former Police spokesperson AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi were kidnapped from their home during a police search. It is not clear whether Abdul Rashid Mbaziira's children are witnesses or suspects but my suspicion is neither. The police acting inhumanly also took his two-year-old daughter who is epileptic and needs special care. Furthermore, allegations of torture to secure confessions or information are abundant. The point I intend to drive home is that security agents are not acting with the realms of the rule of law.

No security officer has the discretion to choose which of the laws they can obey. If a citizen thinks a particular law is wrong or unjust, they can exercise their right to lobby or campaign to change it, including even defying such laws - as many security officers defied many colonial laws in the nationalist era.

Mr Mwesigwa Katonene is a rule of law consultant, Uganda Law Society & Doctor of Laws (PhD) candidate, University of Pretoria.