Security minister Lt General (retired) Henry Tumukunde (R) speaks to the inspector general of police, General Kale Kayihura (file photo).

Soroti/Mbale — Security minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has criticised the police for what he described as "lacking command and control skills in crime detection and prevention" before recommending a refresher course for police commanders and senior officers.

Lt Gen Tumukunde made the remarks while addressing a security meeting for district police commanders, resident district commissioners and LC5 chairpersons in Teso sub-region at Soroti Lukiiko Hall on Wednesday.

He castigated police and RDCs for negligence in their areas of command and failing to investigate and report security issues to relevant authorities.

He cited Bukedea as leading in crime ranging from murder, poisoning and illegal guns, according to reports given by the office of the district RDC.

"With all those ranks and titles you are holding, you cannot protect our people! No, no, no, you don't deserve it," Lt Gen Tumukunde charged.

He lashed out at both the police and RDCs before threatening to recommend for their sacking describing them as a bunch of "incompetent" RDCs in Teso who cannot write reports.

He, however, took exception of Kaberamaido RDC Jimmy Ebil Segawa whom he said he always reads his good reports in President's Office.

Gen Tumukunde reminded the police that security is a critical aspect in the country and if it's not properly handled, the economy will go down and government will not be able to provide for them good uniforms and other requirements.

"Right from Mbale, when I met the security leaders everything is a mess. The police even admitted that it has become hard to fight crime," he said.

During the meeting, Amuria District chairperson Robert Erisat Okitoi told Lt Gen Tumukunde that government should strengthen the police by empowering the CID department to thoroughly investigate crime and prosecute the suspects.

According to Mr Okitoi, cases of mob action have increased in the region because the public has lost trust in police investigations.

Gen Tumukunde pressed the Soroti Resident State Attorney (RSA), Ms Josephine Ariong to explain why the judiciary takes long to hear cases filed as long as five years ago leaving criminals to move freely,.

In response, Ms Ariong blamed the police CID for poor investigations saying most files don't have sufficient evidence to pin the criminals when cases are taken to court for trial.

"In some cases, the police bring to us files when even the termites have eaten the statements and evidence. Besides, the quality of evidence in the files is usually poor," she said.

In a related development, Gen Tumukunde on Wednesday allegedly threw Mr Muhammad Zandya, the Mbale Municipality mayor out of a meeting after he allegedly undermining his rank and position.

When contacted about the incident, Mr Zandya declined to comment.

However, the Mbale District police commander, Mr Godwin Ochaki, who escorted Mr Zandya out of the meeting, said 'he (Zandya) was thrown out of the meeting for abusing the Gen'.

"It's true the Security minister threw out Mr Zandya for abusing him and I escorted him out of the meeting," said Mr Ochaki.

Some of the Security officials, who preferred anonymity, termed the word "security man" as local security guards".