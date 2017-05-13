12 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Condemns Law Council Over Lawyer Enrolment

By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala — The High Court in Kampala has criticised the Law Council for refusing for two years to respond to an application by a lawyer who had sought a certificate of enrolment to practise his profession.

In his judgment, Justice Stephen Musota, ruled that it was unfair for the Law Council to keep Mr Tony Katungi in the dark for more than two years without informing him of its decision regarding his application for enrollment as an advocate.

The Law Council is a government body charged with overall regulatory authority for the entire legal profession in Uganda.

In his suit against the Law Council, Mr Katungi said he had fulfilled all the requirements under the Advocates Act, including being under supervision of a competent law firm, but he had never been issued a certificate of eligibility for enrolment as a High Court advocate.

Mr Katungi holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Uganda Christian University in Mukono and a post-graduate diploma from Kenya School of Law and one-year practising experience in Kenya.

In Uganda, lawyers who have studied outside the country can only practise law here after undergoing close supervision by a law firm approved by the Law Council.

Justice Musota ordered the Law Council to respond to Mr Katungi's application for enrolment.

