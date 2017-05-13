The Government must repay the public money it robbed from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to restore sanity in the financial sector, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded.

The party's intervention comes as biting liquidity challenges have re-emerged, six months after the introduction of bond notes which were launched on the pretext of easing the financial crisis.

"The government must return the money they took from the RBZ because transfers of online money without real value will also not work. The politicians who used these monies for personal gain must take responsibility and pay back," said Mafume.

"The government must implement supply side solutions and allow people to work in productive sectors not in speculative industries of willy-dealing capital where you find Zanu PF linked cartels of tender-preneurs."

PDP said the cash crisis prevailing in the country proves that the Zanu PF government's decision to introduce bond notes was "kindergarten".

"Our concern is that Zanu PF has failed to deal with the liquidity crisis, deciding to implement piecemeal remedies which in one way or the other have backfired or even worsened the situation," said Mafume.

He added, "Introduction of the bond notes is one such kindergarten scheme wrongly prescribed... We stated that the scheme was illegal, based on a non-existent loan. More importantly we said that the bond note was the Zimbabwean dollar being brought through the back door.

"We argued then as we do now that a national currency at the end of the day is a relationship that captures the country's productive capacity. It reflects a country's output and the strength, quantity and quality of its real economy."

Since 2012 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has been on a downward spiral. Economic growth averaged 10, 6 percent during the period between 2009 and 2012, but growth has declined to an estimated 1, 6 percent in 2016.

PDP claims rates for electronic and mobile transactions, including EcoCash and Zipit ranged between 15 to 20 percent this week while on cash transactions, bond notes are trading at a discount of 5 percent.

Instead of a par value of 1:1 claimed by government, dealers are, for example, selling $100 for $105 in bond notes.

"We argued that a currency is a measure and indicator of the existence or otherwise of a social contract. A currency reflects in part the respect and confidence that the citizen has in the state or government," he said.

Among other measures, PDP proposed introducing a tight fiscal schedule to avoid the disequilibrium prevailing, scrapping of bond notes but continue to encourage the use of alternative money particularly debit cards, point of sell machines and RTGS facilities, fix structural issues arresting the economic growth, deal with the cost of doing business and facilitate the creation of a southern African monetary union.