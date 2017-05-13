Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Rejoicing. A resident of Namasengere village receives children who were handed over by police to their parents .

Kampala — After weeks of anticipation, the children of Abdul Rashid Mbaziira, one of the 13 suspects in the murder of former police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi and others, were yesterday re-united with their mothers.

The 15 children were picked up after arresting their father and mothers from their home and taken to an undisclosed location. After initially denying, police later explained that the children were taken because their mothers had also been arrested and they (children) would be better off in the care of police instead of staying at home without any adults.

Journalists gathered in the compound of Naggalama Police Station in Mukono District, could only afford a glimpse of a brief but powerful and telling scene of children running to meet one of Mbaziira's three wives in the open space at the back of the police station.

Police officers led by Moses Binoga, the coordinator of the anti-human trafficking task force in the Internal Affairs ministry chose to hand over the children to their mothers away from the prying media cameras.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, said the police leadership had decided against plans to conduct a DNA test to ascertain the parentage of the children. Earlier reports indicated the Force was going ahead with it.

Tears flowing and evidently overcome by a mixture of grief and excitement, a widow to Mbaziira's late brother could not let go, a tight embrace with about five children not older than seven as she left the back of the police building following the handover.

The children in separate interviews said they had been treated well by women whom they referred to as "aunt" at an undisclosed children's home. Police said they could not reveal the place for "security reasons".