National Elections Board Chairman Andrew Musangi at a press conference (file photo).

An increasingly high number of fringe candidates have joined the race for the Kenyan presidency in the August 8 General Election.

At 18, this is the highest number in post-multiparty democracy Kenya since the 1992 elections, when there were eight candidates on the presidential ballot.

In 1997, the number almost doubled to 14, reducing to five in 2002, and climbing to nine in 2007, and eight in 2013.

Up against the 2017 candidates, however, is the stark reality of battling against a powerful incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta -- who is out to ensure history does not make him a one-term Head of State -- and veteran opposition politician Raila Odinga.

But even with such challenges, the 16 candidates have put on brave faces, saying they have a right to run.

"The two big forces cannot say they want a chance to change this country," said Ms Nazlin Rajput Umar during a live NTV interview on Wednesday. "They did not do so when they had the chance."

Ms Umar, who ran in the 2007 elections and polled 8,624 on the Workers Congress Party of Kenya ticket, was on the television show with three other candidates.

These were 2013 presidential candidate Mohamed Abduba Dida, who got 52,848 votes, Kenyatta University's Michael Wainaina and Mr Stephen Owoko, who are both running as independent candidates.

"I am not a Kenyan by default," said Mr Dida. "There are problems affecting me and I want to sort them out."

Those running with political parties are Mr Nyamira Kennedy Mong'are (National Liberal Party), Mr Peter Ondeng (Restore and Build Kenya Party), Mr Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance Party) and Mr Cyrus Jirongo (UDP Party).

Other independent candidates include 2007 elections loser Nixon Kukubo, former Co-operatives minister Joe Nyagah, Mr David Munga, Mr Robert Mukwana Juma and Mr Joseph Ngacha. There is also Mr Japheth Kavinga, Mr Joseph Musyoka and Mr Erastus Nyamera.

"We must invest in youth infrastructure," said Prof Wainaina. "I am a teacher. Asking a teacher where he has been and what he has done for the country (to run now for president) is a huge problem. It puts politicians ahead of teachers.

"We spend our lifetimes building generations."

Mr Owoko, who claimed he tried to run against Mr Kenyatta in the 2012 TNA nominations for the top seat, said he was best-placed for State House.