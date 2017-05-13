13 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Again Boko Haram Strikes, Hits University of Maiduguri

Photo: Premium Times
Remains of the suicide bombers.

Two suicide bombers suspected to be Boko Haram members have attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), killing one security guard and leaving a soldier injured.

According to TheCable, the incident happened around 1am on Saturday.

"A male and female suicide bomber struck at the mechanical works department of the university," a source revealed to Thecable.

"One security guard was killed and a soldier injured. The injured soldier has been taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital."

The suicide bombers were also killed in the attacks, according to PRNigeria.

The bodies of the dead have been evacuated by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA).

Security agencies are yet to make any comment on the latest attack which happened exactly one week after Boko Haram swapped 82 Chibok schoolgirls with some of its commanders.

In a video yet to be released to the public but seen by Ahmad Salkida, a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram commanders, Abubakar Shekau, leader of the insurgent group, threatened to carry out more attacks, even in the federal capital territory (FCT).

