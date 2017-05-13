13 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eagles' Defender Balogun Excited Over Club's New Jersey

By Mansur Abubakar

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has expressed excitement over his German club FSV Mainz 05's new home jersey for the 2017/2018 Bundesliga season which was recently released.

The Nigerian whose team lies 15th in the German top flight is among players invited by Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr for this month's camping in France ahead of crunch games against South Africa and Cameroon.

In a twitter post, the lanky centre back posted a picture of the colourful jersey alongside the words "wow Mainz new jersey for 2017/2018" and a picture of fire as if to say the new wear is awesome.

Meanwhile, Football statisticians CIES Football Observatory yesterday published a list of the countries with the most expatriate footballers in other leagues.

Nigeria is the ninth largest soccer exporter, with no fewer than 292 of its citizens plying their trade in foreign leagues. In the continental ranking, Nigeria occupied the first position ahead of Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

Of the 292 Nigerian professional footballers abroad, 84 percent play in European Leagues. Brazil (1,202) is ranked first in the world, followed by France (781), Argentina (753), Serbia (460) and England (451).

Spain is in sixth place with 362, followed by Germany with 335. Croatia is in eighth place with 323, Nigeria behind (292) and Uruguay completes the top ten with 288.

