Nigeria: There Is No Dialogue With Govt Only War - Boko Haram

Photo: This Day

Abubakar Shekau used to appear regularly in Boko Haram videos (file photo).

Boko Haram terrorists have issued another video threat yet to be uploaded on 'youtube' to the federal government, thus said that no dialogue with government, only war is between us.

This was made known via series of tweets by Ahmad Salkida, a journalist speculates to be close to Boko Haram on Saturday.

According to him, "Abubakar Shekau has just released a video on Chibok girls that were recently swapped with his fighters. "The video yet to be uploaded on youtube was made available Salkida.com.

"The video has Shuabu Moni, one of the swapped Boko Haram commanders issuing threats to Nigeria authorities and its president.

"The commander in the video declared that it is not true that only five commanders were released, warning of imminent bombing in Abuja. "He further said that there's be no 'Salhu' dialogue with government and there won't be. Only war is between us, he declared.

"Two videos were posted to me this evening, the first feature Boko Haram fighters and the second one featured three Chibok girls.

"The Chibok girl that spoke in the video today holding an AK47 riffle is Maida Yakubu," he finally tweeted.

Recall that early hours of today, newsmen report that two suicide bombers suspected to be Boko Haram members have attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), killing one security guard and leaving a soldier injured.

Could this be a foot match towards achieving their unreleased threats?