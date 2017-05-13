With the heavy rains continuing to wreak havoc in most parts of the country, damaging infrastructure, cutting communication and road links, the government has promised to help mitigate the effects.

The ongoing heavy rains which started two weeks ago have damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges, drainage systems and buildings across the country, leaving 'wananchi' and the government counting their losses.

Several people have been killed while others rendered homeless in different parts of the country due to floods. This has seen the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and other relevant departments taking necessary measures to restore communications to the affected areas and other necessities to the affected people.

In a telephone interview, the Permanent Secretary (PS) at the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications (Works), Eng Joseph Nyamuhanga, said, "An evaluation is being carried out in affected areas (to assess the damage), but to a larger extent the main roads have not been affected much." He observed that immediate measures are being taken by TANROAD teams in the affected areas, to solve any emerging issue.

"The problem which rose at the Segera- Moshi-Arusha road has already been resolved, therefore, movements have now resumed. "Regarding the landslide that occurred at Mombo-Soni, initiatives have been taken to remove the stones and mud that fell onto the road," observed the PS.

Reports from Bukoba in Kagera Region say that hundreds of passengers who were heading to Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha and other destinations were yesterday stranded following heavy rains that swept away a portion of the road at Kemondo Village, along Bukoba- Biharamulo road.

The rains which lasted for almost nine hours started pouring at around 1.45 am on Thursday causing floods in several parts of Bukoba Municipality. Notorious areas include Hamugembe-Omukigusha, Kashai-Matopeni and Kashabo.

The Regional Manager of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Engineer Andrea Kasamwa, said that following the damage, buses and other vehicles have been directed to use the Kyetema-Katerero-Kanyinya road. "Engineers under TANROADS were working round the clock to repair the damaged road. Heavy rains swept away a culvert along the road connecting Bukoba Kemondo- Muleba," he said.

Several parts in Bukoba Municipality were submerged, especially people who constructed houses along the banks of Kanoni River.

In Tanga Region, seven people have been reported dead following heavy rains that also caused landslides from the Usambara Mountain in the west, thus disconnecting the area from other road networks.

The Korogwe Rural Member of Parliament (MPCCM), Mr Stephen Ngonyani, confirmed that the deaths occurred at Mkumbara and Mazinde areas. "In Lushoto, about 600 families have been rendered homeless due to the heavy rains which flooded areas including Makuyuni, among others," noted the MP.

According to the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Eng Edwin Ngonyani, the disaster management team has already intervened in Lushoto.

"The Tanga railway line was partly affected with some of its bumps being washed away by floods, however, restoration has began and the work is expected to be completed tomorrow," noted Eng Ngonyani.

He noted that some of the affected parts in the country include a landslide at Iyovi along the Morogoro-Iringa Road and a trunk road at Kiwira in Mbeya.

"In the meantime, the biggest challenge is the landslides, for we do not know whether they will continue or have stopped," observed the Deputy Minister.