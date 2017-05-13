Zimbabwe: Chidyausiku Legacy - Gifted Jurist or Political Activist Wearing Judge's Wig?

Photo: The Herald

President Mugabe and the late Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku (file photo).

analysis

Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku died last week and was set to be interred at the national shrine this Saturday. He leaves divided opinions regarding his legacy.

Zanu PF loyalists have lost no time in singing his praises while those in the opposition speak of a politician clad in a judge's robes.

President Mugabe, vice Emmerson Mnangagwa and presidential spokesperson George Charamba have led the way in showering praises on a Zanu PF politician turned chief jurist for the country.

Mugabe said Chidyausiku's deserved national hero status because of the "challenging" role he played in dismantling colonial laws that stood in the way of Zimbabwe's land reform programme.

VP Mnangagwa said "we have lost a sharp legal mind who helped shape the land reform programme through judgements".

Mnangagwa said the late judge understood the "history and cause of the nation".

Chidyausiku had his fair share of controversies though.

He became unpopular when he partnered controversial Anglican cleric Nolbert Kunonga 2008 to preside over a hastily arranged and nocturnal inauguration for President Mugabe.

Controversies

The move, it was strongly felt, betrayed his impartiality and independence as the head of one of the arms of the State.

This followed a violent Presidential run-off poll which saw the killing of opposition supporters in a two-month orgy of state sponsored violence.

In 2013, Chidyausiku also ruled in favour of Jealous Mawarire, then a less known Zimbabwean, who wanted polls to be held against opposition resistance which cited the absence of poll reforms.

Chidyausiku's ascension to the courts' most influential job was spurred by his predecessor Antony Gubbay's rulings during the height of the country's land seizures 2000.

Gubbay, later to be stampeded out of his job by then Justice Minister Patrick Chinamasa, had riled the Zanu PF regime with judgements which opposed a violent government land grab from white land owners under the guise of reversing a historical land ownership imbalance.

After grabbing his own farm, Chidyausiku was a grateful beneficiary of government largess which included farm inputs, Mercedes Benz cars, off road cars and plasma televisions.

Farm grabber

Former land owner Ben Freeth was candid, describing the late jurist as a political judge.

"I saw him as a politician first and a judge second," Freeth told NewZimbabwe.com.

"I know of no chief justice anywhere in the world who threw a man out of his home and took his farm without a court order and without giving the owner any compensation.

"Even by Zimbabwean law, it is still illegal. To sit on land cases and give judgements to enforce his actions was a farcical situation - especially where lawyers were threatened for questioning the fact that there might be a conflict of interests."

Opposition MDC spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said while they regretted his death, it was still unfortunate Chidyausiku died an "enemy of workers".

"He left many families reeling in poverty," said Chihwayi in reference to the Zuva Petroleum case which triggered a job carnage of over 20,000 in 2015.

Chidyausiku said the rulings "portrayed him as a controversial judge known for brewing storms".

"His judgements were in favour of the rich and those in the echelons of power."

Led partisan bench

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said he recalled an argument he had with Chidyausiku during the constitution making process after the jurist had allegedly resisted the creation of a Constitutional Court.

"I agree with very few of his judgements," Mwonzora said.

"When it came to the Presidential elections of 2013 the constitutional court refused to hear evidence of electoral malpractices and I genuinely believe that this was wrong."

Under Chidyausiku, Mwonzora said the country's judiciary was partial.

PDP president and lawyer Tendai Biti, together with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights chair Beatrice Mtetwa both said they were not prepared to "say bad things about dead people".

Chidyausiku had his own positives though.

In 2015, he issued a warning, although terse, against President Mugabe's threats against judges who presided over ousted Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa's challenge against expulsion.

Chidyausiku also presided over a landmark ruling which outlawed child marriages.