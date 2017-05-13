Zimbabwe: Shock As Drug Mule's Pregnancy Disappears

A South African drug trafficking suspect who was earlier this week dragged to court after ingested packs were detected in her stomach is not pregnant as she had claimed, court heard Friday.

Isaura Masinga, 40, appeared before magistrate Babra Chimboza charged with possession of cocaine. Her bail application was postponed to next week after it emerged that she was not pregnant as she had claimed.

Masinga had denied her stomach bump was due to ingested packs of drugs, saying she was pregnant instead.

Defence Nickiel Mushangwe refused to have his client go for more advanced CT scanning after an initial ultrasound probe detected packs in her stomach.

The attorney told court that Masinga was having a difficult pregnancy, adding that, at law, a pregnant woman is not supposed to go for CT scanning.

Representing the state, prosecutor Michael Reza sought to have Masinga scanned and her stool checked, saying she was only passing urine while in police custody.

But Mushangwe opposed the application saying it was in violation of his client's rights.

However, magistrate Chimboza ruled in favour of the State, emphasising that if the prosecution fails to get evidence the suspect was supposed to be freed immediately.

Reza then produced the ultrasound scan results by Carestream but told court the use of ultrasound was limited in detecting body packs adding that a CT, which is more advanced, was recommended.

And on Friday, Reza told court that another ultrasound scan was carried out and it was established that Masinga was not pregnant as such she will go for CT scanning before making her bail application on May 17.

According to the state, on May 5, detectives received information to the effect that Masinga was aboard an Emirates airline transporting cocaine.

It is alleged that she went to Brazil on May 4 and returned the following day with a very small amount of luggage.

She was arrested when she arrived at Harare International airport.