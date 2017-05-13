Zimbabwe's representatives to the Caf Champions League mini league, Caps United put up a gritty performance but lost 2-0 away to Egyptian giants Zamalek Friday night.

The opening group B encounter was played at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Mediterranean Sea resort town of Alexandria.

The Zimbabwean champions did well to restrict their more-experienced opponents to a nil-all draw in the first half, but succumbed to two goals both scored through headers in the second period.

Bassem Morsi scored in the 55th minutes while Nigerian import Stanley Ohawuchi doubled the scores for the five-time champions in the 83rd minute.

After pulling splendid saves in the first half, Caps United goal minder Edmore Sibanda was left to blame for failing to deal with crosses that resulted in the Lloyd Chitembwe side conceding twice.

The Harare side spent much of the first half sitting back and absorbing pressure from the Egyptians and only relying on sporadic raids into enemy territory.

But the two goals injected some urgency in their play, livening up what was a lukewarm first half performance.

A spell-binding passing game which saw them spend the better part of the second half in their opponents' half however did not yield a goal for Makepekepe.

The match, screened live on SuperSport, was played before a sizeable Egyptian crowd which was strongly behind the continent's football powerhouse.

Following the defeat, Caps United now anchor the four-team group while Zamalek top the group with three points.

Algeria's USM Alger and Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya are still to play their opening match.