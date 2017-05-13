Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has refuted media reports that the government is interfering with the Kenya elections in favour of a particular presidential candidate.

Permanent Secretary Aziz Mlima said Friday that Tanzanians and Kenyans should ignore the reports because they were not based on the truth.

Dr Mlima told The Citizen in a telephone interview that Tanzania believes in democracy and will never interfere in the electoral processes of Kenya or of any other neighbouring country.

"Tanzanians and Kenyans should understand that the political temperature in Kenya is, understandably, high due to the elections scheduled to take place in August. The rival camps are using every technique in the playbook to outperform one another but the Tanzanian government is not siding with any of the two major camps," said Mr Mlima.

He added; "We will only get involved in neighbouring countries' internal affairs only if we are asked to do so as in mediating the Kenyan 2007 post-election political crisis."

Mr Mlima added that the government believes it is the duty and democratic right of Kenyan voters alone, through the ballot paper, to decide who should be their President.

The PS insisted that Tanzania relations with Kenya will continue to be close regardless of who wins the presidential election. Ends