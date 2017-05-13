UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has broken the silence over his conspicuous absence at court sessions during Hichilema's treason trial.

Mwamba has cleared the air pledging total support for his president who is about to clock a month behind bars.

Speculations have been rife the strong businessman had sought refuge while information supplied by his team a month ago suggested he had gone to seek medical attention.

Below is GBM's full statement:

Let them speculate, that's their wish, I am not a political prostitute like many other politicians,

I can prove my point. I didn't abandon Late Sata when he was at his lowest moment politically and economically, I stood by him up to the time he achieved what he wanted to be, President, even now, I ll not abandon my president H H despite His incarceration by Edgar's P F/ M M D regime on tramped up charges,

This is a scheme they have come up with to distabilize our party which will not succeed at all.

My appeal to you all our members and supporters is to remain steadfast, focused and loyal to the president and the party as your leadership is still intact.

I m still H H's vice and shall never abandon him, COME RAIN COME SUNSHINE.

Comrades, this is a passing phase. We shall overcome not too long from now.

Lastly, I wish to state that my loyalty is still to President H H, long live H H, long live UPND and long live the Zambian people