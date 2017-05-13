13 May 2017

Zambia/Egypt: Zanaco, Zesco Get Down to Continental Duty

By Peter Adamu

Zambian envoys in CAF competitions will do duty today with Zanaco taking on Egyptian giants Al Ahly away in Alexandria while Zesco United will face Smouha at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The bankers are representing Zambia in the CAF Champions League while Zesco is flying the Zambian flag in the Confederation Cup.

Both teams are campaigning in the group stage of their respective competitions.

The Zesco United match will go on despite other matches being postponed to Sunday due to the national mourning in honour of the widower of former vice president Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe who will be buried today.

Zesco United will hope to start strong in the CAF challenge in their opening fixture having done the country proud in last year's CAF Champions League where they reached the semi finals.

The bankers are in Group D where they grouped Wydad Casablanca, Coton Sport and Al Ahly while Zesco United is in Group C, where they will battle Angola's Recreativo do Libolo, Sudanese side Al-Hilal Al-Ubayyid and Egypt's Smouha.

The Zesco match kicksoff at 15:00 hours while Zanaco will play at 19:00 hours.

