Finally, on Friday, Victor Moses became champion of the English Premier League - with Chelsea. And he was not just part of the team, but an important member.

When Chelsea won the 2014/15 EPL title, Moses was on loan at Stoke City. How he would have loved to be part of that team but the then manager, Jose Mourinho, believed Moses was not suited to his game philosophy. Under Antonio Conte, the 26-year-old winger was converted into a marauding wing-back, who learned the restraint of the position on his feet.

But now that he is a champion, he has a bigger challenge on his hands as he tries to hold on tight to his position that would definitely be under threat when Chelsea beef up their squad with the prospect of UEFA Champions League for next season. Moses has all the qualities to become a world-class player but for that, he needs to take the following under his wing.

Dribble with a goal in mind

Many people would not agree but Moses is a better dribbler than Eden Hazard. Well, the difference is that most often Hazard dribbles for a purpose while Moses just enjoys bamboozling an opponent. Look at Neymar now and Neymar three years ago. Then, the Brazilian used to just enjoy taking the mickey out of defenders, but now at Barcelona (learning from Lionel Messi definitely), his dribbles have assumed more potency.

Improve crosses

His power and dribbling ability ensure that more often than not, he gets past his marker but as he has shown repeatedly in this campaign, his final ball lets him down. This is not saying he should become another Finidi George, but if his deliveries would just improve by 20%, what a greater threat he would become!

Cut out defensive assumptions

Moses sometimes defends like most forwards (though he is a converted one), but playing at wingback means he would be judged as much for his offensive output but much more by his defensive nous. He has been caught in no man's land on some occasions, especially from lofted balls, which he failed to deal with adequately.

Improve ability to run with the ball

Moses is strong and powerful which means he is a nightmare for defenders when he drives forward with purpose. He showed a bit of that strength against Bournemouth when it took a last ditch save from Artur Boruc to deny him a goal on his return to the Chelsea XI. He has to continually ensure that he gets into this sort of situations at least once in every match.

Create more chances

Moses was also dangerous against West Brom on Friday and won many free kicks down the right. He also forced two saves from Ben Foster but throughout he created 24 chances in 33 matches, compared to the 23 created by left wingback, Marcos Alonso. Cesar Azpilicueta, who played behind Moses, had space to create 21 chances. These figures show that Moses should be aiming for closer to Pedro's figures of 37.

All of the above shows that Moses must be determined to get better and he can as he is just 26. This season, he went from fringe to main, next season's target should be to become the best in the EPL.