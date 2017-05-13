Kenya: 19 Dead, Several Injured in Nakuru Road Crash

Photo: Joseph Openda/Nation Media Group

Wreckage of the bus that collided with a truck on May 13, 2017 in Mbaruk along Nakuru-Nairobi highway killing 19.

Nineteen people have died while several have been injured after bus collided with a truck at Mbaruk along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, Nakuru police commander Hassan Barua says.

The bus, belonging to Highway Sacco, was headed to Busia from Nairobi when the crash happened.

Mr Barua said the driver of the bus was overtaking a truck when he crashed into an oncoming truck.

The driver escaped after the crash, police said.

Fourteen people were admitted to St Mary's Hospital in Nakuru, Shadrack Musau, the nurse in charge said.

More to follow...