South Africa: Numsa Slams Molefe Reinstatement

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has accused Eskom of double standards after the reappointment of a "dry cleaned" Brian Molefe as CEO, saying ordinary members would never get the same right to return after resigning.

"When our members resign from Eskom on the spur of the moment because they are being bullied by the employer, they do not get the benefit of negotiated packages and they are certainly not allowed to change their minds and return to the job," said Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim.

The union said Molefe had not cleared his name yet after his voluntary resignation in November 2016, which at the time was attributed to his concern for the image of the power utility amid controversy over a coal contract.

"We view his reinstatement as an attempt by the power utility to 'dry clean' Molefe of the stench of corruption, which still lingers, following the damning allegations in the Public Protector's State of Capture report," said Jim.

The union was also dismayed that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown accepted his reinstatement and pointed out that a former CEO Brian Dames got a R22m payout for 20 years' work.

"It is true that Molefe is innocent until proven guilty, but the recommendations in the State of Capture report are clear. They called for an independent inquiry into the allegations against him.

"Molefe resigned voluntarily and at that time, he said he wanted to clear his name. Nothing has changed since his resignation. Molefe should not occupy that post, until the allegations against him have been decisively dealt with and he has been cleared of any wrong doing."The union, which organises in the power sector, wants a public inquiry into the matter, and is also considering whether it should take the legal route to stop Molefe going back to work on Monday.The Democratic Alliance has indicated that it will be approaching a court next week for a review of the reinstatement.Numsa was expelled from the Congress of SA Trade Unions in 2014 because it would not support alliance partner the African National Congress (ANC) in elections and has regrouped under the recently formed SA Federation of Trade Unions.Jim noted that even the ANC was concerned about Molefe's reinstatement, and regarded this as evidence of the crisis the party is in.Jim complained that parts of Public Protector's report relating to Molefe had not even been taken on review yet."His presence at Eskom will have a very negative impact and will create the impression that Eskom is not interested in good clean governance."

Source: News24