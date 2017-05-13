Luanda — The opposition CSA-CE coalition on Friday in Luanda formalized its candidacy for this year's general election, set for August 23, by submitting the required paperwork to the Constitutional Court (TC).

The candidacy was delivered by the coalition representative, Cezinanda de Kerlan Xavier, in the presence of the counselor of the Constitutional Court, Caetano de Sousa.

Speaking to the press after the delivery, Cezinanda of Kerlan Xavier said that the coalition presented more than 18.000 signatures, collected in the country's 18 provinces.

She explained that the delay in the delivery was due to the waiting for the decisions of the National Deliberative Council of the said political force.

The CASA-CE coalition is headed by President Abel Chivukuvuku, followed by Mendes de Carvalho (Miau) and brings together a total of 220 candidates for members of the National Assembly through national and provincial constituencies.

CASA-CE is a coalition that brings together the political parties PALMA, PADA, PNA and PNSA, PDP-ANA and Bloco Democrático.

CASA-CE is the fifth political organization to formalize the candidacy in the Constitutional Court. First was the MPLA, followed by UNITA, then the National Patriotic Alliance (APN) and FNLA.