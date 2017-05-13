13 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: CSA-CE Formalizes Candidacy for 2017 Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The opposition CSA-CE coalition on Friday in Luanda formalized its candidacy for this year's general election, set for August 23, by submitting the required paperwork to the Constitutional Court (TC).

The candidacy was delivered by the coalition representative, Cezinanda de Kerlan Xavier, in the presence of the counselor of the Constitutional Court, Caetano de Sousa.

Speaking to the press after the delivery, Cezinanda of Kerlan Xavier said that the coalition presented more than 18.000 signatures, collected in the country's 18 provinces.

She explained that the delay in the delivery was due to the waiting for the decisions of the National Deliberative Council of the said political force.

The CASA-CE coalition is headed by President Abel Chivukuvuku, followed by Mendes de Carvalho (Miau) and brings together a total of 220 candidates for members of the National Assembly through national and provincial constituencies.

CASA-CE is a coalition that brings together the political parties PALMA, PADA, PNA and PNSA, PDP-ANA and Bloco Democrático.

CASA-CE is the fifth political organization to formalize the candidacy in the Constitutional Court. First was the MPLA, followed by UNITA, then the National Patriotic Alliance (APN) and FNLA.

Angola

Diamond Sales Yield Over U.S.$250 Million

At least USD 250.4 million were collected for the coffers of the states, with selling of 2.1 million carats of diamonds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.