Kenya: Chris Obure Wins Jubilee Governor Ticket for Kisii

Chris Obure is Jubilee Party governor nominee for Kisii County.

The Senator garnered 208,091 votes against his opponent Alfred Nyangweso who got 4,782 votes.

The nominations were held after Mr Nyangweso through his lawyer John Khaminwa moved to court seeking the Jubilee gubernatorial nomination be conducted.

Speaking to his supporters shortly after being announced winner, Mr Obure extended an olive branch to losers in the Jubilee Party primaries saying they need to work with winners for the sake of the party.

"Our aim is to make Kisii a Jubilee stronghold. This can only be possible if we work in unity," he said.

He said he was assured of a win in the August 8 polls and that yesterday's win was a reflection of the general elections.

He appreciated the party supporters for voting peacefully and turning out in large numbers despite the short notice.

He said that the people had proved that they wanted change and claimed that the current county leadership had not performed as expected.

Mr Obure will fight for the seat with incumbent Governor James Ongwae (ODM), Manson Nyamweya (KNC), Lumumba Nyaberi (Wiper) and Boniface Omboto (Maendeleo Chap Chap) in the General Election.

Mr Obure decamped from ODM a year ago and joined the ruling party citing lack of development agenda in the opposition.

He said being in the opposition was a waste of time because Gusii people were getting a raw deal on development from the government.

In Kitutu Chache North, Bonchari and Bomachoge Chache constituencies the incumbents namely MP Jimmy Angwenyi, Zebedeo Opore and Simone Ogari were declared winners in the primaries.

Mr Angwenyi garnered 21, 061 votes beating his three opponents namely Alfred Ndemo 505,

Atuti Ibrahim, 363 and Joseph Nyangau, 135.

In Bonchari Constituency, Mr Opore won with 17, 646 beating his opponent Ms Mary Ratemo who got 1,250.

In Bomachoge Chache, Simon Ogari won with 16, 648 votes against his only opponent Kennedy Nyamweya who got 972 votes.

The three parliamentary winners rubbished their opponents for moving to court in a bid to halt the exercise saying they were insincere when they claimed they were not aware that the primaries would be held Friday.

"Let us join hands and ensure that President Uhuru Kenyatta wins come August," said Mr Onyancha.

However their opponents maintained that they would not accept the outcome of the primaries saying that the nominations were held without their knowledge.

"We will not accept the exercise because the party did not inform us that the nominations will take place yesterday," they said.

Kitutu Chache North aspirant Dr Ndemo Ong'era said he had asked his supporters to boycott the process.