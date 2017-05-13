Zimbabwe: Sex in Car Masvingo Prosecutor Fired

A PUBLIC prosecutor who recently appeared in court as a victim, having been robbed while allegedly being intimate with a prostitute in the back of his car has been fired, it emerged this week.

James Murambiza had been seconded to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as part of a government scheme whereby security service personnel are used to ease shortages of prosecutors in the country's courts.

Murambiza had become one of the senior prosecutors at Masvingo magistrates' court before his demise after robbers who pounced on his car revealed how they took advantage of his sexual escapades to pounce on him.

Kudzai Zibhowa, 41, and Tawanda Murimbi, 21, who were slapped with four-year jail terms each denied that they stripped the prosecutor during the robbery as the law officer had claimed.

They insisted that they took his valuables while he was busy having sex with an identified lady of the night in bushy area in Masvingo. They went away with a laptop, cell phones and $123 during the heist of March 8.

Sources at the court said Murambiza was forced to pack his bags and head to Masvingo central police station after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct as a public law officer.

Sources added that the hearing also found Murambiza guilty of massaging the facts of the robbery to hide his sexual escapades on the day he was robbed.

"Murambiza is no longer at the court," said the source.

"He was forced back to the police station as a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of tarnishing the judiciary system's image after details of his robbery were revealed in court and published in the media.

"He was seen as no longer fit to continue working at the court."

Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo provincial magistrate Langton Ndokera were fruitless as he was unreachable.