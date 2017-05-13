Zimbabwe: Schools Defy Govt Fee Directive, Rights Group Urges Confrontation

AUTHORITIES at some public schools have defied a government directive not to turn away pupils for non-payment of fees with a rights group quick to raise the red flag over an alleged violation of children's rights to basic education.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), Wednesday urged affected parents to approach the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to register their displeasure with the acts.

"The ZPP urges government and school authorities to uphold the constitution and also urges parents with affected children to seek legal advice if the schools fail to take reasonable steps not to unnecessarily violate the rights of children," said the group.

"The ZPP also urges citizens to take up their cases with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to ensure the rights of children are protected."

Zimbabwe's schools opened for the second term on Tuesday, renewing most parents' nightmares on where to source for funds to meet the new financial obligation.

But school authorities, evidently finding it difficult to follow the populist government directive at a time parents were reluctant to pay fees, have taken matters into their hands through dismissing children of defaulting parents.

ZPP, which monitors and documents cases of rights abuses in the country, said the acts were tantamount to violating children's rights to basic education.

"The Zimbabwe Peace Project has noted that several government schools sent children home on the first day of school over outstanding school fees," said the group.

"The ZPP visited at least 14 Primary schools in Harare and Mashonaland Central provinces where children had been sent back home."

The rights group said this was in violation of Section 75 of the Constitution which says every citizen and permanent resident of Zimbabwe has a right to a basic State-funded education, including adult basic education.

"The constitution implores the state to take reasonable legislative and other measures, within the limits of the resources available to it to achieve the progressive realisation of the right set out in subsection 1."

Government, through the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, issued a directive a couple of years ago against turning away children for defaulting on fees payments.

Schools were instead advised to engage parents and if the efforts fail, sue them for failing to meet the obligation.

The directive has however seen parents, among them, those who were diligent in paying for their children's education, begin to abandon the responsibility with many going for even a full year without paying a single cent.

This has left school at odds on what to do next with civil suits a difficult option as it involves time, money and effort.

Cash-strapped schools are also finding it tough to maintain standards in the absence of levy payments which have sustained their internal needs as parents have similarly abandoned the responsibility.

This notwithstanding, ZPP said turning away children was not the option.

"While schools cannot fulfil the right to basic education without adequate resources, they still need to take reasonable steps to ensure that the right of children to basic education is not violated.

"One such way is to arrange payment plans with the parents."

Of the 14 schools that sent children home only two, said ZPP, Seke 7 Primary School and Tamuka Primary School in Chitungwiza were entering into payment plan agreements with the parents of the affected children while the other 12 did not take any steps to ensure that the right of the children to education was not violated.