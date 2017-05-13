Nigeria: Chelsea Are Premier League Champions

Michy Batshuayi, the summer-signed striker who has waited patiently for action this season, rose from the substitutes' bench to write his name in Chelsea history by scoring the goal which won our sixth league championship.

The Belgian's close-range finish on 82 minutes finally broke down predictably stubborn opponents but no-one could say Chelsea did not deserve the oh-so-vital three points on the night, just as no one can say Antonio Conte's men do not deserve to be champions of England.

It was the visitors from London who had the bulk of the attacking play at the Hawthorns but as was expected, Chelsea came up against a side strong in organisation and with plenty of bodies back. Victor Moses forced the best save of the night early in the second half, shortly before Albion had their most dangerous minutes. Thibaut Courtois also had to make a good save very early in the game but then the pressure began at the other end of the pitch and the Baggies eventually cracked.

Chelsea win the title with two games to spare, meaning it is party time at the Stamford Bridge on Monday and then next Sunday, before the quest to win the Double at Wembley at the end of the month.