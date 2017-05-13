Nigeria/South Africa: Chelsea's Aina to Make Eagles List for Bafana Bafana

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly assured that Ola Aina will be cleared by FIFA before the Super Eagles and South Africa.

The Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana are scheduled to lock horns in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Nigeria on the 10th of June 2017.

Chelsea defender Aina Aina represented England at various youth level, but switched allegiance to Nigeria last month after talks with head coach Gernot Rohr.

But his international switch is yet to be approved by FIFA, but an unnamed member of the NFF has hinted that it will be sorted out before the clash with Bafana.

"Aina won't play against Corsica due to club duties, but he will join the team after the game," the NFF official said.

"All things been equal he should play in the friendly game we are trying to arrange after the game against Corsica.

"For the game against South Africa, you know his switch requires clearance from FIFA," the official added.

"We (NFF) have started the process and hopefully it will be sorted out before the South Africa game. As a matter of fact it should work."

The 20-year-old promising player has featured in two English Premier League (EPL) matches for Chelsea thus far this season.